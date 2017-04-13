04/13/17

Stone on Bannon: 'He's Alone' in the White House

Roger Stone says Stephen Bannon failed to bring allies into the White House to bear the brunt of criticism with him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Roger Stone: Bannon is "alone" in the White House
Joe: It was a win for the US yesterday

