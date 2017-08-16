MTP Daily 08/16/17

Should The Far-Right Be Confronted With Force?

Richard Cohen, President of the Southern Poverty Law Center, and author Mark Bray discuss the Antifa movement and how they propose tackling the far right. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chuck Todd: The president has lost his moral authority
2 hours 16 min ago
Where do Confederate statues belong?
1 hour 28 min ago
Albright: It's dangerous to normalize fascists
7 hours 8 min ago
Should the far-right be confronted with force?
1 hour 40 min ago
Trump dissolves business councils after series of CEOs quit
5 hours 59 min ago
Lance to Trump: There is only one side -- against hate groups
Joe: Trump officially the president of white nationalists
White nationalist praises Trump remarks on Charlottesville
‘Pathetic’: GOP reacts to Trump's Charlottesville remarks
Maddow: Trump gives 'green light' to white supremacists

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL