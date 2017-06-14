MTP Daily 06/14/17

Shooting in VA Exposes Toxic Political Culture

Some may be tempted to exploit today's tragedy for partisan gain. It's the last thing this country needs, but it's what we could get. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Rep. Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at GOP baseball practice
Suspected Alexandria gunman pronounced dead
Rep.: Alleged shooter asked if we were Dems or GOP
6 hours 45 sec ago
Rep. Schiff: House will 'speak with one voice' after shooting
4 hours 44 min ago
Rep. Barton: Scalise's 'security detail saved a lot of lives'
7 hours 31 min ago
Sanders 'sickened' by Alexandria gunman, who volunteered for campaign
Sen. Paul gives harrowing eyewitnes account of shooting
Flake: 'I ran out to Steve to put pressure on the wound'
Trump: Rep. Scalise is a 'patriot' and a 'fighter'
Rep. Costello 'speechless' over shooting of Rep. Scalise

