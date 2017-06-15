MTP Daily 06/15/17

Senate Secrecy -- and Hypocrisy -- on Health Care

Chuck's obsession tonight: Members of Congress on both sides complaining about bills "written behind closed doors." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Witch Hunt:' Trump slams reports he's under investigation
What it means if Trump is under investigation
22 hours 31 min ago
Senate passes Russia sanctions bill that curbs Trump's power
Trump says Scalise in 'difficult' condition
7 hours 15 min ago
GOP Rep.: Mueller has the confidence of Dems and Republicans
8 hours 51 min ago
Joe: Heated rhetoric in this country must calm down
Cosby Trial: Judge orders deadlocked jury to keep trying
Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice: WaPo
Sanford: Trump 'partially to blame for demons" in politics
Maddow Show: Trump investigation a 'turning point'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL