MTP Daily 05/23/17

Senate Intel Cmte. Will Subpoena Two of Flynn’s Businesses

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) joins to discuss what the Senate Intelligence Committee plans to do about Michael Flynn pleading the Fifth for their investigation and not complying with their subpoena. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

