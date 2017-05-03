MTP Daily 05/03/17

Sen. Warner: 'I Can't Predict' Trump's Policy Decisions

Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, joins MTP Daily to discuss the latest on the Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump admin. makes mess spinning spending bill
21 hours 44 min ago
Fmr. GOP Rep opposes Kimmel's stance on health care debate
3 hours 18 min ago
LOL? Activist faces jail time for laughing at Sessions
Fmr. Russian ambassador blasts Trump
19 hours 31 min ago
Lawrence: How Donald Trump could get fired
20 hours 52 sec ago
Comey: Decision to reopen email investigation was right but makes me 'nauseous'
Here's why you should care about the new overtime pay bill
Sally Yates expected to refute White House in upcoming testimony
Lawrence: GOP doesn't think health care is a basic right
Trump talks to Putin ahead of Russia Testimony on the Hill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL