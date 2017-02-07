MTP Daily 02/07/17

Sen. Sasse: Branches of Government ‘Need More Skepticism’

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) joins MTP Daily to discuss if the White House has a credibility problem and whether he trusts this White House to be forthright with the U.S. on national security matters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

