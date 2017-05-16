MTP Daily 05/16/17

Sen. Reed: Trump Russia Meeting Not ‘Wholly Appropriate’

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) joins MTP Daily to discuss the recourse if President Trump shared classified information with the Russian government. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

