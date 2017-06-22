06/22/17

Sen. Paul on Health Care Bill: D.C.'s 'Traditional Trickery'

“We’re going to try and tug it in our direction,” Senator Rand Paul says on health care bill, which he and three other GOP senators opposed today. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

