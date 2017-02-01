MTP Daily 02/01/17

Sen. Lee: 'Not All Executive Orders are Bad'

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) joins MTP Daily to discuss Pres. Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and defends Trump's use of executive order. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State
2 hours 27 min ago
Parent on Betsy DeVos: 'I'm frightened'
2 hours 6 min ago
What exactly is the "America-first" agenda?
2 hours 45 min ago
Women's march inspires female Dems to engage more
8 hours 52 min ago
Will the GOP go 'nuclear'?
7 hours 52 min ago
Mark Cuban: Trump sets the bar low
De Blasio: If we take Trump too lightly, we will regret it
Maddow: Gorsuch not a typical nihilist Trump nom
Bruni: DeVos came off like a rank amateur in hearings
'We have no country and no home'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL