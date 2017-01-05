MTP Daily 01/05/17

Sen. Cotton weighs in on repealing Obamacare

Senator Tom Cotton, R-AR, joins Meet the Press Daily to share why he advises against repealing Obamacare without a replacement established. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Biden on Trump's tweets: 'Grow up, Donald'
4 hours 23 min ago
Rachel Maddow: 'Greta is great!'
13 hours 30 min ago
First Lady’s Most Memorable Speeches
Trump tweets about 'Apprentice' before intel meeting
3 hours 39 min ago
Michelle Obama’s Viral Moments
Joe: To ignore or engage? Trump’s ‘Apprentice’ tweet
Russia was trying to hurt Clinton: State Dept.
Trump to meet intel leaders on Russian hack
Rising Democratic star enters race for DNC Chair
Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL