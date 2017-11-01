11/01/17

Federal Charges Filed Against NYC Terror Suspect

Investigators are also searching for a second person in connection Tuesday's deadly attack in lower Manhattan. Justice Correspondent Pete Williams reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Federal charges filed against NYC terror suspect
53 min 41 sec ago
Why 'extreme vetting' can't prevent low-tech terror attacks
12 hours 37 min ago
Facebook exec: We saw pro-Russian actors on site in 2015
2 hours 53 min ago
Lewandowski: Aide never had a Trump email address
2 hours 56 min ago
Are Trump's comments clouding terror investigation?
1 hour 16 sec ago
Trump blames Schumer for terror suspect being in the US
Is Paul Manafort a flight risk?
Google, Facebook, Twitter & Russia: A timeline
Papadopoulos' boss during campaign testifies before Grand Jury
Another fmr. Trump aide agrees to cooperate with Mueller

