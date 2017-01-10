MTP Daily 01/10/17

Russian Intel. Hearing: Questions of Possible FBI Investigation

Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, joins MTP Daily to discuss the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian hacking earlier today and the impact of the hacks on the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Roof sentenced to death for Charleston church massacre
1 hour 27 min ago
WATCH LIVE: Senate hearing for AG nominee Sessions
Sessions: Racist caricature of me not accurate then or now
Maddow: Trump skimps on crucial vetting of nominees
18 hours 53 min ago
Streisand on Trump: 'You can't trust anything he says'
23 hours 16 min ago
Trump fires inaugural announcer, on the job since '57
Sen. Booker: 'Necessary to speak out against' Sessions
Protests target Trump's controversial AG nominee
Maddow: Obama presidency ending without a bang?
What to expect from Sessions confirmation hearing

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL