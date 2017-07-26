MTP Daily 07/26/17

Russia sanctions bill likely to be signed, Chairman Royce says

Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA), Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, discusses his sanctions bill and why he thinks President Trump will sign it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate rejects straight repeal of Obamacare
2 hours 18 min ago
Trump: Thousands of new manufacturing jobs headed to U.S.
41 min 55 sec ago
GOP Sen.: Doing nothing on health care is 'admitting defeat'
59 min 15 sec ago
Rep. Royce: Russia sanctions bill likely to be signed
46 min 51 sec ago
McCain rips Trump for tweeting ban on trans people in the military
6 hours 18 min ago
First openly trans soldier reacts to Trump's ban
Trump goes after GOP Senators who voted against health bill
Trump bans transgender people from serving in military
Rep. Scalise discharged from hospital to begin rehab
Lawrence: Trump's thanks to McCain may be premature

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL