MTP Daily 12/29/16

Retaliating Against Russia As Trump Downplays Hacking

Michael O’Hanlon, senior fellow at Brookings, joins us to discuss President Obama’s retaliatory actions against Russia for its hacking and what could become of them in Trump’s administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

