MTP Daily 06/30/17

Repeal Now, Replace Later: Is Trump Breaking Campaign Promises?

President Trump has left folks in Washington dazed and confused about where he stands on the status of the health care bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
11 hours 45 min ago
At least one person wounded, one shooter dead at Bronx hospital
3 hours 38 min ago
Mika responds to Trump's tweets
12 hours 2 min ago
Sen. outlines proposal to unbundle repeal and replace efforts
GOP Gov. says repeal and delay 'doesn't sound like a good idea'
8 hours 43 min ago
Trump: Repeal Obamacare, replace later
WSJ reporter: GOP operative sought Russian hacker help
Sanders: GOP hasn't had 'courage' to hold hearings
Republicans face a daunting Summer agenda
Rep. Lee: After 16 yrs, fight to repeal use of force pays off

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL