MTP Daily 02/20/17

Rep. Tom Reed: Town Hall Protesters Not Paid

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) joins MTP Daily to discuss the protests at his town hall over the weekend and if it will ultimately affect his vote in Congress on an Obamacare repeal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump chooses Gen. McMaster as Nat'l Security Adviser
2 hours 42 min ago
Trump rejects veteran GOP aide over critical writings
5 hours 13 min ago
The Kremlin is watching Trump with "growing alarm"
10 hours 50 min ago
White House reassures commitment to NATO
6 hours 49 min ago
Rep. Sanford: Trump voters are 'exhausted'
7 hours 27 min ago
Joe: Trump's media statement is 'very, very dangerous'
Russia compiles psychological dossier on Trump for Putin
MaddowBlog: If only McCain's actions matched McCain's rhetoric
Trump voters tweet their regret
Fmr. Amb to Sweden: Trump would've been briefed on terror attack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL