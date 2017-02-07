MTP Daily 02/07/17

Progressives Borrowing Tea Party Tactics?

Brendan Steinhauser, partner at Steinhauser Strategies, joins us to discuss similarities and differences between this recent progressive activism and what he saw when he worked with the Tea Party. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary
5 hours 18 min ago
Rep. Waters: Trump 'leading himself to impeachment'
6 hours 29 min ago
Maddow: Trump loses first legal round on travel ban
20 hours 24 min ago
Obama enjoys post-presidency kiteboarding session
7 hours 50 min ago
Hillary Clinton: The ‘future is female’
President Trump equates USA to Putin's Russia
Why 'Trump is in charge,' and not Bannon
Russia propaganda turns up in US foreign policy query
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump's Putin comments are 'appalling'
Why Trump lost: Judge slams alternative facts

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL