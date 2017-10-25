10/25/17

Pollak on Fractured GOP: ‘Immigration is the Dividing Line’

Despite divisions in the GOP, Breitbart’s Joel Pollak says he’s confident about Republicans’ chances in 2018. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Welcome to Steve Bannon's World
Joe: We are seeing the coming end of the GOP
12 hours 45 min ago
Flake: We can't continue to remain silent
11 hours 32 min ago
GOP voters discuss Bannon's 'war on establishment'
2 hours 42 min ago
Weinstein accuser: 'I'd appreciate an apology' from him
6 hours 34 min ago
Dr. Kelli Ward: I can cure 'swamp-itis' in D.C.
Why it's no surprise the DNC funded the Trump-Russia dossier
Chris Hayes spars with GOP Rep. over tax plan
Carson refuses to answer questions on HUD budget cuts
Schiff on Trump dossier: Sometimes oppo research is true

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL