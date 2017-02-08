MTP Daily 02/08/17

Palmieri: Protesters Aren't Angry, 'They're Scared'

The Clinton campaign's Former Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri joins Chuck Todd to discuss Trump, his cabinet appointees, and how Democrats should mobilize. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders: McConnell owes Warren an apology
5 hours 7 min ago
Warren: Republicans don't want to hear the facts
6 hours 1 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump takes on Nordstroms over Ivanka’s deal
Trump's USDA drops animal abuse reports, blames Obama
20 hours 39 min ago
GOP hands Elizabeth Warren 'another big win'
11 hours 40 min ago
Water Protectors: We have to go into strategic fight mode
Maddow reads Coretta Scott King letter on Sessions
Exclusive: Washington state AG on fighting Trump ban
McCain blasts Trump comments, calls Putin a 'butcher'
Trump travel ban case may go to Supreme Court

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL