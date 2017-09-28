09/28/17

On Delivering Food, Puerto Rico Governor Says 'We Need To Do...

Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello talks about the recovery process after Hurricane Maria. "The storm hit every part" of Puerto Rico, he said, leaving many without power and access to food and water. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

