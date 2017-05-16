MTP Daily 05/16/17

NYT: Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation

The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt, who broke the story, brings us all the details from this memo that claims Trump asked FBI Dir. Comey to shut down Flynn investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NYT: Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation
23 min 36 sec ago
Israel was source of Intel Trump shared with Russia, sources say
GOP Sen: It's ''weird' Trump disclosed to Russians
9 hours 39 min ago
FLASHBACK: Trump blasted Clinton over classified info
18 hours 38 min ago
Joe to Paul Ryan: 'It's not enough to attack the media'
10 hours 35 min ago
Here's how US allies are reacting to Trump intel disclosure
Schumer demands that WH release transcripts of Lavrov meeting
Maddow: There's little precedent for Trump's reported disclosure to Russians
White House defends Trump after intel bombshell
WaPo: Trump revealed classified info in Russia meeting

