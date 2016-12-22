MTP Daily 12/22/16

No HB2 Repeal: What’s the Next Step for North Carolina?

Jennifer Roberts, Mayor of Charlotte, joins MTP Daily to discuss the future of HB2 after N.C. lawmakers failed to repeal the contentious bill yesterday. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway named counselor to the president
11 hours 29 min ago
Trump picks Sean Spicer as Press Secretary
6 hours 25 min ago
Jeh Johnson: 'You can't deport 11 million'
22 hours 29 min ago
Trump Dr.: 'If something happens, it happens'
20 hours 49 min ago
NC Rep. on HB2: We will keep fighting
9 hours 51 min ago
ACA enrollment spikes as GOP plans repeal
Rep. to GOP: Don't mistake margin for mandate
More GOP'ers favor Putin than Obama: poll
Trump still defensive over popular vote loss
Joe: GOP won't win 2020 if ACA is repealed

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL