Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
MTP Daily
NFL conflict over anthem rules: ‘It’s just beginning’
Howard Bryant, author, Senior Writer at ESPN and NPR Sports Correspondent, talks with Chuck over the “culture war conversation” surrounding the NFL’s new policy and why the league thinks “they believe they can profit off of this.”
MTP Daily
Former DOJ spokesman: Trump directly interfering with his own investigation02:13
NFL conflict over anthem rules: ‘It’s just beginning’06:57
Meet the Midterms: Race to win educated women brings surprising endorsement in California01:23
The *real* Russian scandal rocking Washington? The Caps02:35
Congress on Trump’s conspiracy theories: ‘They just move on to another one’04:55
McLaughlin on House Intel division: ‘Nunes is just not going to stop’07:29
Play All