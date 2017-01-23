MTP Daily 01/23/17

New Ethics Lawsuit Against President Trump

Deepak Gupta, an attorney and expert in Constitutional law, joins MTP Daily to discuss his new ethics lawsuit against President Trump and the implications of the Emoluments clause. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawsuit: Trump violated Constitution
7 hours 3 min ago
How can Dems use energy from women’s marches?
58 min 38 sec ago
John McCain: 'Serious mistake' to pull out from TPP
5 hours 34 min ago
Trump's weekend: 'The show has begun really badly'
12 hours 33 min ago
President Trump signs executive action to pull out of TPP
6 hours 47 min ago
Amb. Eisen: We will seek Trump's tax return in lawsuit
MaddowBlog: Why the crowd size for Trump's inaugural matters
Sen. McCaskill: I will be voting against Betsy DeVos
Conway: WH gave ‘alternative facts’ on inauguration crowd
Trump on Women's March: 'Why didn't these people vote?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL