MTP Daily 06/21/17

Nancy Pelosi: The Boogeyman in Georgia 6th?

Chuck Todd takes a look at the Democrats' loss in Georgia and explains why Nancy Pelosi's unpopularity could be hurting the party. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After loss in GA, what's the path forward for Dems?
1 hour 56 min ago
Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport
4 hours 22 min ago
RNC chair: Trump "energizes" base to special election victories
1 hour 18 min ago
Nancy Pelosi: The boogeyman in Georgia 6th?
1 hour 22 min ago
What's in the secret GOP health care bill?
51 min 5 sec ago
Ohio jails treating opioid addicts due to growing epidemic
4 hours 32 min ago
GOP health care offering is 'horrible,' says senator
10 hours 36 min ago
Joe: Ossoff's loss should be a wake-up call for Dems
12 hours 13 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Democratic Party ‘hyper confused’
10 hours 51 min ago
Dems asking why Kushner still has a security clearance

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL