06/05/17

Murphy: Biggest Failure in Leadership in N.J. is Chris Christie

Phil Murphy, candidate for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nomination, contrasts himself with past governors and makes his pitch to voters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump is undermining himself with London tweets
11 hours 10 min ago
Trump's tweet undercuts his DOJ lawyers: Ex-Asst. US Atty
7 hours 4 min ago
Trump reignites the debate over a US travel ban
10 hours 14 min ago
What is driving recent wave of UK attacks?
11 hours 2 min ago
Trump 'doesn't really believe' birtherism: Fmr. Kushner aide
22 hours 23 min ago
Waters: I'm calling for the impeachment of this president
MaddowBlog: White House ethics waivers prove 'drain the swamp' a scam
Activists vow to fight back after Trump leaves Paris Agreement
Witness describes acts of heroism during London attack
Debunking Farage on 'calls for internment'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL