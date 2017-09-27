MTP Daily 09/27/17

MTP Daily--September 27, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Politico: Russia backed Sanders, Stein in Facebook Ads
2 hours 23 min ago
Puerto Rico Governor: We need more help
2 hours 43 min ago
Is Roy Moore another Donald Trump?
1 hour 50 min ago
Two Trump cabinet secys. under fire for private planes
1 hour 7 min ago
Matthews: Trump is losing control of his party
2 hours 12 sec ago
Trump wrongly claims GOP has the votes on health care
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: NFL anthem protests ‘remarkable’
4 hours 36 min ago
Trumpism beats Trump in Alabama
2 hours 58 min ago
GOP leaders roll out tax reform after health care failure
Meet Doug Jones: Roy Moore's Dem. opponent

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL