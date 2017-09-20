MTP Daily 09/20/17

MTP Daily--September 20, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Mueller requests docs from White House on Trump
3 hours 36 min ago
WaPo: Manafort offered briefings to Kremlin linked billionaire
3 hours 31 min ago
Trump cabinet member under fire for $25,000 jet charter
1 hour 50 min ago
Brokaw: Price's jet is 'outrageous example of arrogance'
1 hour 45 min ago
Kaine: GOP health plan is 'smokescreen' for Medicaid cuts
2 hours 18 min ago
Kasich on Obamacare: It’s flawed but we should fix it
100% of Puerto Rico without power after Maria
Cassidy responds to Kimmel, says bill meets his 'test'
Search continues for dozens of missing school children after quake
Neil deGrasse Tyson blasts climate change deniers in government

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL