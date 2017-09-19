MTP Daily 09/19/17

MTP Daily--September 19, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues.

Trump vs. the world at the United Nations
3 hours 40 min ago
Jimmy Kimmel: Cassidy lied to my face about healthcare
1 hour 34 min ago
Lawrence: Why Trump's UN speech is most dangerous in history
1 hour 53 min ago
Trump paying legal bills with RNC donor money
2 hours 53 min ago
Dangerous Hurricane Maria hurtles toward Puerto Rico
2 hours 42 min ago
Sherman on Trump UN speech: 'Dangerous' where U.S. is headed
The last stand for Obamacare
Congressman arrested at Trump Tower DACA protest
Blumenthal on Manafort: We should subpoena him
Deadly earthquake shakes Mexico City, collapses buildings

