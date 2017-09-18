MTP Daily 09/18/17

MTP Daily--September 18, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NYT: Prosecutors told Manafort they plan to indict him
4 hours 7 min ago
Matthews: Trump has lowered the bar for decency
3 hours 9 min ago
Where did Trump’s leftover inauguration money go?
2 hours 24 min ago
Schatz: Latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is worst yet
2 hours 33 min ago
Did Kushner’s data help select Facebook targets for Russians?
3 hours 45 min ago
Trump’s political identity crisis goes global
6 hours 7 min ago
Trump to campaign for Luther Strange in Alabama
5 hours 30 min ago
Politics, Spicer take center stage at Emmys
5 hours 22 min ago
'Beyond unpresidential': Mika responds to Trump's golf ball tweet
15 hours 7 min ago
Trump's attorneys discuss Russia in public over lunch

