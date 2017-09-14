MTP Daily 09/14/17

MTP Daily--September 14, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clinton to Trump: Get over the Twitter stuff
2 hours 50 min ago
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
4 hours 31 min ago
Matthews: Trump is wrong on Charlottesville
3 hours 51 min ago
Michael Moore: 'Trump outsmarted us all'
3 hours 24 min ago
Mnuchin defends seeking government plane for honeymoon
2 hours 56 min ago
Trump used to send magazine editor photos of his hands
South Korea media: N. Korea launches unidentified missile
Trump sows confusion over DREAMer deal
Gov. McAuliffe on Charlottesville: No moral equivalency
Border official: Wall construction 'requires budget passing'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL