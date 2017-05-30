MTP Daily 05/30/17

MTP Daily--May 30, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WH in crisis mode as Russia probe inches closer to Trump
6 hours 12 sec ago
Trump's not quite 'home run' of a foreign trip
2 hours 38 min ago
Matthews: Not everyone sees the same thing when they see Trump
3 hours 6 min ago
Hillary Clinton, six months later
2 hours 11 min ago
Jackie Speier: This all adds up to something sinister
3 hours 33 min ago
U.S. missile defense test over Pacific Ocean a key milestone
6 hours 11 min ago
Nikki Haley to U.S. allies: We’ve got your back
Spicer returns to briefing room, avoids specifics on major issues
How will the Trump-Merkel feud impact global relations?
Innocent or sinister? ‘Back channels’ explained

