MTP Daily--May 3, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

House Republicans to vote on health care Thursday
Jared Kushner courts scandal with sketchy business backers
1 hour 48 min ago
Booker: GOP health care bill a 'death knell'
3 hours 27 min ago
Bill de Blasio: 1M in NYC could lose insurance under GOP health care plan
3 hours 6 min ago
Spicer tries to sell border fence as wall
2 hours 57 min ago
Trump boasts... and Washington shrugs
Matthews: Jimmy Kimmel deserves the chance to speak
Grassley: Susan Rice’s excuse for not testifying is ‘wrong’
The danger in Comey’s definition of journalism
Why we’re still fixated on Decision 2016

