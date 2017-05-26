MTP Daily 05/26/17

MTP Daily--May 26, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Kushner proposed secret channel to Kremlin
2 hours 5 min ago
Trump White House readies ‘war room’ for Russia probe
3 hours 37 min ago
Panetta: Russians 'very successful' in undermining FBI credibility
5 hours 1 min ago
Senate Intel Committee requests Trump campaign docs
2 hours 42 min ago
Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Trump's visit the 'worst' in decades
5 hours 56 min ago
Joe: 'My party is going straight to hell'
What’s really going on with U.S. sanctions on Russia?
What does it mean that FBI is eyeing Kushner?
Clinton hints Trump's presidency will end like Nixon
Maddow: Did Comey really ask for more 'resources?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL