MTP Daily 05/23/17

MTP Daily--May 23, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Manchester bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Watergate prosecutor: Trump's actions are illegal
2 hours 10 min ago
Senate Intel Committee to subpoena Flynn businesses
4 hours 45 min ago
There's a lot of obstructing not to be obstruction
2 hours 24 min ago
UK ups threat level to 'critical,' warns of 'imminent' attack
5 hours 2 min ago
Supreme Court rejects gerrymandered districts, cites racial bias
Ex-FBI Agent: UK probe indicates larger terror cell
Rep. Quigley: Trump's intentions are obvious
Police raid home possibly linked to Manchester attack
DNI won't confirm Trump asked to push back on Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL