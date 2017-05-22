MTP Daily 05/22/17

MTP Daily--May 22, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues.

19 killed in possible suicide blast after Ariana Grande U.K. concert
Wash Post: Trump asked intel chiefs to push back on FBI probe
3 hours 31 min ago
Reagan: Trump needs to be removed from office
2 hours 23 min ago
Rep. Speier on Flynn: 'He just lies straight up'
4 hours 5 min ago
Blumenthal: Attempts to stifle investigation become evidence
2 hours 56 min ago
Cummings: Flynn lied in security clearance interview
Five times Trump has bashed pleading the 5th
Flynn ‘lied to investigators’ about Russia trip, says top House Dem
Trump: I never mentioned Israel in Russia converstaion
MaddowBlog: Trump's Commerce Secy marvels at lack of protests in Saudi Arabia

