MTP Daily 03/30/17

MTP Daily--March 30, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues.

Flynn asks for immunity, 'has a story to tell'
2 hours 12 min ago
Would Flynn testimony implicate 'higher ups?'
1 hour 43 min ago
Report: WH officials aided Nunes in getting intel
Sen. Warner on Russians: ‘They'll be back in 2018’
4 hours 4 min ago
Sen. Merkley: Dems will filibuster Gorsuch
2 hours 32 min ago
Feinstein: I've never been briefed on classified info at WH
The civil war on Capitol Hill
What's the future of N.C.'s "bathroom bill"?
Pence breaks Senate tie on measure targeting PP
No question Russia tried to influence '16: Senate intel leader

