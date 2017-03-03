MTP Daily 03/03/17

MTP Daily--March 3, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded family immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
2 hours 53 min ago
Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi
13 hours 49 min ago
Sen. Paul: Russia issue 'political witch hunt'
4 hours 9 min ago
Can N.C. Gov. make good on bathroom bill repeal promise?
4 hours 12 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar, Senate Dems call for Sessions to testify
Trump tweets old photo of Schumer with Putin, demands probe
Dem Sen. says Sessions should be questioned under oath
Did Donald Trump just sink Jeff Sessions?
FBI not cooperating with House on Russia case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL