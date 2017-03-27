MTP Daily 03/27/17

MTP Daily--March 27, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff calls for Nunes to step down from Russia probe
2 hours 4 min ago
Senate Intel Committee to question Jared Kushner
1 hour 52 min ago
Ex-CIA head: ‘I had nothing to do with General Flynn’
4 hours 18 min ago
Sen. Whitehouse: Trump admin. nearing obstruction in Russia probe
4 hours 23 min ago
Alyssa Milano will drive you to the polls
1 hour 38 min ago
MaddowBlog: With Trump, the buck always stops anywhere but with him
Senate Intel vice chair doesn't know the info Nunes has
Why did Intel Chair view surveillance on White House grounds?
Joe: Here's why the GOP health bill needed to fail
Report: Russia may have used 'bots' to influence election

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL