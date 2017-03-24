MTP Daily 03/24/17

MTP Daily--March 24, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues.

Schumer: 'Art of the Deal is out the window'
2 hours 25 min ago
Bernie Sanders: We beat right-wing extremists today
3 hours 2 sec ago
Michael Moore: Time to fight for Medicare for all
3 hours 33 min ago
Trump blames Democrats for health care bill defeat
6 hours 45 min ago
Chris Matthews: The GOP choked with health care bill
4 hours 51 min ago
GOP pulls health care bill from House floor
Robert Costa reveals what Trump said in call after pulled health care vote
Former WH photographer throws lots of shade at Trump
What's next for improving health care?
Dem. Rep. slams Trump for blaming AHCA failure on Dems

