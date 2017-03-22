MTP Daily 03/22/17

MTP Daily--March 22, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff: 'More than circumstantial evidence' of collusion between Trump and Russia
4 hours 20 min ago
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’
3 hours 58 min ago
Trump feels 'somewhat vindicated' after Nunes briefing
6 hours 43 min ago
4 killed in car-and-knife 'terrorist incident' near U.K. Parliament
Sanders: AHCA is tax plan to help the wealthy
1 hour 45 min ago
Rep. Speier: This is beginning to sound like Watergate
3 hours 5 min ago
AP: Paul Manafort worked for Russian oligarch
Sen. Manchin: Trump still owes Obama an apology
Trump's communications possibly picked up by 'incidental' surveillance
Witness: 'We saw a car plow into a lady' in London attack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL