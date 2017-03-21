MTP Daily 03/21/17

MTP Daily--March 21, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues.

Chris Matthews: Vote 'nay' on Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS
1 hour 54 min ago
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
1 hour 9 min ago
Massie: GOP leadership is misleading Trump on health bill
3 hours 44 min ago
Ivanka Trump is getting a West Wing office
1 hour 4 min ago
GOP Rep explains why he'll vote "no" on GOP health bill
4 hours 48 min ago
Remember when Trump slammed Clinton on FBI probe?
Morning Joe: 'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
Follow Neil Gorsuch's SCOTUS confirmation hearing LIVE
John Dean: White House is 'in a cover up mode'
Spicer remarks fly 'into the face of facts'

