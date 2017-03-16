MTP Daily 03/16/17

MTP Daily--March 16, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ryan: Pres. Trump will have "an unconventional presidency'
6 hours 53 min ago
Trump falls victim to McDonald's hacked tweet
3 hours 12 min ago
WH stands by wiretap claims, insists on waiting for DOJ response
Chris: Trump is making up claims that have no reality
3 hours 57 min ago
Hawaii AG on new ruling against Trump travel ban
3 hours 21 min ago
Fact-checking President Trump's interview
Trump may have leaked classified information
GOP Rep.: Must keeping fighting to improve heath care bill
Greta: The much-needed diversion of March Madness
Rep. Lieu: We have a 'ridiculous' president

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL