MTP Daily 03/13/17

MTP Daily--March 13, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues.

CBO: 24 million more will be uninsured under GOP plan
5 hours 47 min ago
U.S. Attorney speaks out on ‘stunning’ resignation demand
3 hours 12 min ago
Rep. Speier: ‘The President is on very thin ice’
3 hours 37 min ago
Deadline looms for Trump's wiretap claims
15 hours 56 min ago
Sen. Hirono: Steve King thinks he has a 'listening ear' at WH
7 hours 35 min ago
Dem Rep: Trump not 'emotionally stable' enough to be president
Rep. Lee: King's 'racist' statement left her 'speechless'
Fmr. Atty Gen: 'highly unlikely' Obama would wiretap unlawfully
Breaking down Conway's surveillance talk
WH won't say if Trump donated monthly salary as promised

