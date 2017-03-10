MTP Daily 03/10/17

MTP Daily--March 10, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. King: Trump should 'purge' Obama appointees from WH
7 hours 8 min ago
Mitchell: State Dept. message is free press 'doesn't matter'
4 hours 10 min ago
Fmr. Comm. Dir.: Trump Transition "was aware" of Flynn's lobbying work
12 hours 33 sec ago
DNC chair says Trump can't take credit for jobs report
12 hours 39 min ago
Rep: Health care bill will be "great flip-flop" in history
14 hours 28 sec ago
Rep. King surprised by majority support for Obamacare
US added 235,000 jobs in February
Signs of continuing Russia influence in US raise alarm
HHS Secy say CBO is "woefully under performing"
MSNBC Legal Unit obtains Trump ethics emails

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL