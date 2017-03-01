MTP Daily 03/01/17

MTP Daily--March 1, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WaPo: Sessions didn't disclose meeting with Russian Amb. during hearing
1 hour 39 min ago
Pence: We’re moving at ‘brisk pace’ to replace Obamacare
5 hours 1 min ago
NYT: Obama staff tried to save Russia intel
1 hour 57 min ago
Duckworth: Trump 'needs to take responsibility' for raid
2 hours 46 min ago
Beshear thinks GOP is playing 'word games' with ACA
2 hours 25 min ago
Trump undercuts his travel ban argument
GOP Rep. disagrees with keeping ACA plan secret
Fmr. EPA head thinks Trump’s budget is an ‘attack’ on agency
Sen. Durbin: Trump's border wall an 'expensive joke'
Why Trump's speech to Congress was 'fiscally irresponsible'

