MTP Daily 06/05/17

MTP Daily--June 5, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chris Matthews to Carter Page: Why are you hiding?
7 hours 17 min ago
Woman charged with leaking top secret NSA document
8 hours 19 min ago
Matthews: US foreign policy is now Trump's psyche
6 hours 22 min ago
Josh Earnest: Trump is 'intentionally sowing fear and chaos'
6 hours 11 min ago
Swalwell: Memory loss is affecting a lot of Trump camp
6 hours 41 min ago
Trump goes after London mayor following terror attack
What’s inside the leaked NSA report on Russian election hacking?
Cosby faces first day of sexual assault trial
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia: 'Inconceivable' that Putin didn't know Flynn
GOP Sen: 'Good idea' for U.S. to leave climate agreement

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL