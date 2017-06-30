MTP Daily 06/30/17

MTP Daily--June 30, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
14 hours 44 min ago
Is Trump breaking campaign promises on health care?
4 hours 58 min ago
Mika responds to Trump's tweets
15 hours 1 min ago
Gunman kills 1, wounds 6 at NYC hospital; then kills self
6 hours 37 min ago
Katy Tur's deep dive inside the Trump psyche
4 hours 38 min ago
Kris Kobach on voter-fraud panel: 'Why not look at the data'
The Trump resistance goes local
Sen. outlines proposal to unbundle repeal and replace efforts
GOP Gov. says repeal and delay 'doesn't sound like a good idea'
Trump: Repeal Obamacare, replace later

