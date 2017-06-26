MTP Daily 06/26/17

MTP Daily--June 26, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

CBO on Senate health care bill: 22 million more uninsured by 2026
5 hours 22 min ago
FBI interviewed Carter Page at length
2 hours 44 min ago
Matthews: If Washington is a swamp, Trump's the swamp fox
1 hour 45 min ago
Murphy: The Senate health care bill is no improvement
2 hours 13 min ago
Randy Bryce: Ryan hasn't been speaking for our district
2 hours 6 min ago
Swalwell: Trump ‘trying to have it both ways’ on Russia
Dem Sen: GOP ‘going to regret’ voting for health bill
Supreme Court reinstates much of Trump’s travel ban, will hear case in fall
MA AG on travel ban: We look forward to our day in court
MaddowBlog: SCOTUS opens the door to Trump's troubled ban

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL